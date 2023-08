BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The football match between the Slovenian club "Olympia" and the Azerbaijani "Qarabag" within the play-off stage of the UEFA Europa League has ended, Trend reports.

The match in Slovenia ended with the victory of "Qarabag" with a score of 2:0.

Kevin Medina scored in the 32nd minute of the game for Qarabag. Leandro Andrade scored in the 45th minute of the match for the Azerbaijani club.

The return match between these teams will be held on August 31 in Baku.