First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The first stage of the return of families of former internally displaced persons to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin district has begun, Trend reports.

Some 20 families (88 people) are resettled within the first stage.

Departure of families to Zabukh is carried out in front of the school building in Gobupark-3 array built for internally displaced persons in Lokbatan.

According to the composition of families, 4 of them were provided with two-room apartments, 4 with three-room apartments, 8 with four-room apartments, 4 with five-room apartments. These families temporarily resided in Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as Absheron district.