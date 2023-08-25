Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

Society Materials 25 August 2023 06:52 (UTC +04:00)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The first stage of the return of families of former internally displaced persons to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin district has begun, Trend reports.

Some 20 families (88 people) are resettled within the first stage.

Departure of families to Zabukh is carried out in front of the school building in Gobupark-3 array built for internally displaced persons in Lokbatan.

According to the composition of families, 4 of them were provided with two-room apartments, 4 with three-room apartments, 8 with four-room apartments, 4 with five-room apartments. These families temporarily resided in Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as Absheron district.

First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
First families return to Zabukh village of Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more