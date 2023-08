BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The police received information about a shell explosion during demining near Huseynalilar village of Jabrayil district at around 10.00 (GMT+4) on August 25, said press service of Barda regional group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.

Habib Gasimov (born in 1999) received a hand injury as a result of the incident. The victim was taken to hospital.

An investigation is underway.