Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)

Society Materials 26 August 2023 20:16 (UTC +04:00)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. 20 families (88 people), relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district as part of next stage of the Great Return program, have been presented with house keys, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by officials of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, which is a part of the Eastern Zangezur economic region, the Committee, as well as MP Mahir Abbaszade.

The families relocated to the village expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the care and attention shown to them.

Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more