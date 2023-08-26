Families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district presented with house keys (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. 20 families (88 people), relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district as part of next stage of the Great Return program, have been presented with house keys, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by officials of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, which is a part of the Eastern Zangezur economic region, the Committee, as well as MP Mahir Abbaszade.

The families relocated to the village expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the care and attention shown to them.