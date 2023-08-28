Azerbaijan names number of COVID-19 infections over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Azerbaijan has detected 111 cases of coronavirus infection in the last week (from August 21 through August 27, 2023), and 26 people have been cured, Trend reports, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

A total of 832,132 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan; 821,773 people were cured, 10,300 died, and the number of active patients is 109.

Over the past week, 3,386 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the country, and in general, 7.7 million since the beginning of the pandemic.