Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society ready to aid those in need in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has sent humanitarian aid to Armenians in Karabakh, the President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, Novruz Aslan, said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"If there are difficulties and the Armenians will not accept food aid, then many questions will arise," said Aslan.

"The first question is, if there is a need, then why is humanitarian cargo not accepted? The second question is: if we are people and if we have values, how long can this enmity last? This should be taken into account. As the Red Crescent Society of Azerbaijan, within the framework of our mission, we are ready to help all those in need all over the country, including in the Karabakh Economic Zone, in Khankendi," he said.

A convoy of humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh reached the Aghdam district on August 29. Currently, representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society are negotiating with Russian peacekeepers regarding the humanitarian cargo.

The President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, Novruz Aslan, said that in the future, other necessary goods may be delivered to residents of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.

The remnants of the separatist regime in Karabakh, led by the Armenian authorities, have long been trying in various ways to convince the world community and international organizations that Azerbaijan, by establishing a border crossing point on the Lachin road, is allegedly keeping the Armenian residents of Karabakh under "blockade", has created a "humanitarian crisis situation" for them, and that the Armenians are allegedly facing "food shortages". Armenia, which continues to manipulate the existence of an alleged "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region, is hindering the peace process instead of following through on the agreements reached to resolve issues related to the use of the Lachin road and other alternative roads to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.

The Azerbaijani side once again demonstrates a humanistic approach and sends humanitarian aid to citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.