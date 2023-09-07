OTS to establish centers to deal with consequences of natural disasters in member states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Today's the second meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of Turkic States Organization's (OTS) member and observer countries was about the immediate participation of rescuers from these countries during natural disasters on the territory of the member countries, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov said, Trend reports.

According to him, the next meeting of the organization will be held in Kazakhstan.

Heydarov said a summit will be held in Kazakhstan, documents will be signed. Also, special centers dealing with consequences of natural disasters will be established on the territories of the member states.

The second meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of Turkic States Organization's member and observer countries is being held in Baku with the organizational support of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.