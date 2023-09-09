Still waiting for food supply passage to Khankendi - Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society SecGen

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 9. The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) is still waiting for answer on food cargo delivery to Khankendi, AzQAC's General Secretary Jeyhun Mirzayev told Trend.

He pointed out that the food convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh has been on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for 12 days already.

“There is nothing new yet. No information has been received from the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Karabakh under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] regarding the passage of food cargo. If conditions are created for the cargo transportation, further details will be provided about this,” he added.

Two trucks with 40 tons of flour have been in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road since August 29. Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

The delivery from the Azerbaijani side was supposed to be picked up by another truck, from the other side of the post, however the criminal separatist regime created by Armenia in Khankendi, doesn't allow it to take on the cargo.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it was planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi road.