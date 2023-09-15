Kapital Bank and ASAN Məktub social program of ASAN Könüllüləri make children’s dreams come true

Kapital Bank, the first bank of Azerbaijan, supported the ASAN Məktub social program of the ASAN Könüllüləri organization on the occasion of September 15 — Knowledge Day. Within the framework of cooperation, the dreams of 35 children from the Balakan district, who posted their wishes on the website asanmektub.az, will be realized.

Kapital Bank regularly implements and supports various social initiatives as part of its corporate social responsibility strategy. Kapital Bank's goal in this cooperation is to bring happiness to children from socially vulnerable groups of the population, as well as to increase the sense of social responsibility and care in society.

