Azerbaijan's ANAMA spots dozens of mines in territories liberated from Armenian occupation

Society Materials 18 September 2023 16:26 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's ANAMA spots dozens of mines in territories liberated from Armenian occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published weekly information on mine clearance operations carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, the agency told Trend.

During mine clearance operations conducted from September 11 through September 17 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrail, and Zangilan, 11 anti-personnel, 8 anti-tank mines, and 34 unexploded ordnance were found and defused.

In general, an area of 195.7 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during this period.

