National Defense University holds meeting with Bulgarian delegation in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Representatives of the "G.S.Rakovski" Military Academy are paying a visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the EU's Erasmus program, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

A meeting with the Bulgarian delegation was held at the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University.

In addition, the issues of training foreign language teachers of the Military Administration Institute, evaluation, preparation of STANAG tests and exchange of experience in the field of curriculum development were discussed at the meeting.

The delegation is also scheduled to hold training classes during the visit.