Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to prepare projects in field of tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The development of various types of tourism (winter, rural, ecotourism, etc.) in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the preparation of a tourist atlas are envisaged, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the detailed action plan for the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027," approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Projects for the development of different types of tourism will be developed. In 2023, a thematic tourist center will be designed near Batabat Lake.

Hiking route maps will be developed on the basis of mountain trails, an assessment of settlements favorable for tourism in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be carried out, projects on winter, rural, and ecotourism in 2023–2024 will be prepared.

In general, the Ordubad Theme Park will be designed, evaluation works will be carried out in connection with the Aghbulag village, and the possibility of creating a summer-winter tourist complex in 2024 will be studied.