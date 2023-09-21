Young Kazakh gymnast aims to capture first place at “Grace of Nature” tournament in Azerbaijan

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 21. The goal is to capture first place at the “Grace of Nature” International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics (held in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan), participant of the competition, a gymnast from the city of Uralsk (Kazakhstan), Korkem Galymova told Trend.

"I came to Azerbaijan for the first time. I liked the city of Nakhchivan, the sports complex where the competitions are held is comfortable, there is an opportunity to train before the start," the 11-year-old gymnast said.

Galymova said the preparation for the “Grace of Nature” International Tournament was intense.

"The preparation for the competition went on for a long time, we trained a lot, worked out the elements. I will present two programs at the tournament - with a ball and a hoop. I really like my ball program, and I hope the referees will like it too," she said.

The “Grace of Nature” is being held in Nakhchivan from September 21 through September 22.

About 250 gymnasts in four age categories representing the teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan participated in the first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan.

Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Aghdash, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the competition.

The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.