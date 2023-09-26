Cyanide management plan for Azerbaijan's Soyudlu mining enterprise recommended for upgrade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. A special commission established under Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov by the Cabinet of Ministers' order, believes that a cyanide management plan developed in 2016 for the mining enterprise operating in Azerbaijan's Soyudlu village (Gadabay district) needs to be adjusted, Trend reports.

It was noted that since the installations and equipment at the main processing plants are outdated, investments are required in operational, environmental, social and security areas to bring mining in line with international standards.

At the same time, it was emphasized that monitoring was carried out in the territory, identified risks were studied, a number of requirements related to human health, technogenic safety, modernization of production were put forward and recommendations were given to the management of Azerbaijan International Mining Company in order to take urgent measures on issues of concern to the population.

Azerbaijan International Mining Company has familiarized itself with the report of Micon International Co Limited, and agreeing with the report, undertook to prepare and submit in a short period of time the relevant schedules for the implementation of the recommendations and tasks.