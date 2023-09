BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The road connecting Shusha and the Fuzuli Airport highway will be ready by the first quarter of next year, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov said during his speech at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that in the next few years, it is planned to complete the entire street infrastructure of the city of Shusha.

Will be updated