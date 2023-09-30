Azerbaijan announces commissioning time of restored central street of Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The central street of Azerbaijan's Shusha, which is currently being restored, will be ready in the middle of next year, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that Shusha has the status of a historical reserve, and this will be reflected in the residential buildings that will be built there.

"There will be large green areas in the residential areas of the city. All aspects are taken into account during the construction, especially the historical significance of the cultural capital," Karimov said.

Will be updated