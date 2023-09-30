Azerbaijan prepares Shusha city's management plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Shusha city management plan has been developed very effectively, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that it's planned to commission boutique hotels in Shusha, one of which will be commissioned at the end of this year.

The opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum, themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" organized by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), was held on September 29 in Zangilan as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week.