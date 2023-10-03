Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia hold joint command-staff exercises in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University hosts “Eternity-2023” computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the exercises, consisting of theoretical and practical parts that involve military personnel of the three countries and representatives of relevant government agencies, tasks will be accomplished to organize the protection of strategically important and regional economic projects.

The main purpose of the exercises, which will last until October 6, is to strengthen mutual cooperation and interoperability between the armed forces of all three countries.