OTS delegates to catch up on Azerbaijan's fortress cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Specialists of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will get acquainted with Azerbaijan's walled cities, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the international conference "Cities of Viable and Sustainable Heritage", which will be held in Baku from October 9 through October 13, 2023, representatives of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States and other international organizations will visit Azerbaijan's Icherisheher, Shusha and Sheki.

In addition, during the visit, an acquaintance with historical monuments as well as restoration work carried out in the post-war period will take place.

The international conference "Cities of Viable and Sustainable Heritage" will be held on the initiative of the Department of State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" and the Organization of Turkic States.