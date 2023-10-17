Azerbaijan announcing indictment to Armenian war criminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Azerbaijani court is announcing an indictment against Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, committed by members of Armenian illegal armed groups, Trend reports.

The indictment is being announced by state prosecutors - Senior Assistant of Prosecutor General, State Counselor of Justice, 3rd rank, Mugaddas Sultanov, and Counselor of Justice, Jovdat Mehraliyev.

Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali genocide, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, of which he was a member, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village in Khojaly district.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.