Azerbaijan shares details on future sports complex in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO)

Society Materials 18 October 2023 17:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan shares details on future sports complex in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO)

Aslan Mammadli
FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 18. The master plan for the sports complex, with a total area of 17 hectares, provides for the construction of a multipurpose hall with seating for 200 spectators, allowing for training and competitions in basketball, volleyball, handball, badminton, and mini-football, as well as tournaments in various sports, Elmir Mehdiyev from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Mehdiyev said that the complex will include a swimming pool with seating for 100 people, halls for wrestling, judo, boxing, and karate training, as well as gyms.

"The building will have administrative premises, a cafe, storage, sauna, and massage rooms, as well as rooms for referees, doctors, commentators, coaches, and other technical support facilities. According to the plan, the complex will also have a mini-football field with artificial turf, an outdoor sports area, and a technical building," he added.

The media tour organized in the Fuzuli district has come to an end.

