Baku hosts report presentation on anti-Azerbaijani hate crimes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Baku hosts a presentation of a report on hate crimes and incitement to hatred against Azerbaijanis, Trend reports.

The ceremony is attended by chairman of the board of the Social Research Center (SRC) Zahid Oruj, Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, head of the Office of the Ministry of Science and Education Matin Karimli, representatives of governmental and non-governmental organizations, deputies, scientists, and media representatives.

The report is jointly organized by the SRC and the Human Rights Commissioner of Azerbaijan.