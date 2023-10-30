Azerbaijan reveals COVID-19 infections reported over week countrywide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the week (from October 23 through October 29) has been announced, Trend reports.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said a total of 95 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 149 people recovered, 3 people died over the week.

In general, 834,050 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,588 people have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 106.

In addition, about 7.7 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, and a total of 3,475 coronavirus tests have been conducted over the past week.