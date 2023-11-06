Azerbaijan reveals number of mines found in liberated territories within week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has published a weekly report on humanitarian demining operations conducted in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

From October 30 to November 5, 32 anti-personnel and 24 anti-tank mines, as well as 649 unexploded ordnance, were discovered and neutralized during demining operations in Terter, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

Mines and explosive munitions were removed from 1,536 hectares of land.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel