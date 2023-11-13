Turkish athlete shares incredible feeling from performance at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Bronze medalist of the 2nd International "Ojag Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics competition in the ribbon exercise among gymnasts born in 2011 (group A), athlete from Türkiye Ece Birgin told Trend she was happy to win the medal.

“The competition went great, I am filled with emotions of joy and admiration. Baku has created amazing conditions for athletes, I am delighted with the gymnastics arena. At first, I was worried, going to perform in such a large hall. However, the performance went well, I was able to pull myself together,” she said.

The young athlete noted that she wants to come to Baku again, to compete.

“When tournaments are organized so professionally, you get great pleasure from the competitive process. Here you concentrate only on your program,” Birgin added.

The 2nd Ojag International Cup took place from November 10 through November 12. The competition involved 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries around the world took part in the 2nd Ojag International Cup.

