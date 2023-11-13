Azerbaijan prepares project of school building in Hadrut (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the project of restoring a full secondary school for 360 students in the village of Hadrut on May 05, 2023, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministry noted that as a continuation of repair and construction work in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, it is planned to restore, strengthen and overhaul the building of a secondary school for 360 students in the village of Hadrut of Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district. After signing the order and allocating the appropriate funds, preparation of design and estimate documentation will begin.

Aside from this, the ministry said that in Shusha city, liberated from occupation, construction of a full secondary school No. 1 for 960 students has begun, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 12, 2021, and in September 2023, repair and construction work was fully completed.

Meanwhile, construction of a secondary school named after Academician Mehdi Mehdizade for 960 students started in Azerbaijan’s Jabrail, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 04, 2021. Completion of the construction is scheduled for 2024.

In addition, the construction of a secondary school for 960 students in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli began in September 2022. The construction of the school was carried out with the support of the government of Uzbekistan. On August 23, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva took part in the opening ceremony of secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek, built in the city of Fuzuli.

Moreover, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for the design and restoration of the Shusha Real School on May 20, 2022. At present, the design and estimate documentation for the design and restoration of the Shusha Real School has been prepared, the work on the preservation of the historical building has been completed. It is planned to start construction and restoration work this year.

The head of state signed an order on the design, overhaul and restoration of the building of the Lachin district secondary school No.2 on September 22, 2022. Restoration, strengthening and major repairs were started in the school building, and on August 25, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening ceremony of this educational institution.

“In order to design, overhaul and restore the building of a full secondary school for 176 students in the village of Zabukh, Azerbaijan’s Lachin district, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order dated September 22, 2022, and restoration, strengthening and major repairs were started in the school building. The construction work has been fully completed," the ministry said.

In addition, in order to design and build a full secondary school building for 960 students in the city of Zangilan, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order dated September 7, 2022. Currently, design and estimate documentation for the construction of a full secondary school for 960 students is being developed in Zangilan. Construction work is scheduled to begin this year.

"President Ilham Aliyev, on September 7, 2022, signed an order on the design and construction of a full secondary school building for 960 students in the liberated city of Kalbajar. Currently, the construction of this school has begun," the ministry said.

Furthermore, on May 10, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid the foundation of the Fuzuli Professional Lyceum, the construction of which is scheduled to begin this year.

According to the order "On amendments to the distribution of funds provided in the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for the reconstruction and restoration of territories liberated from occupation", approved by Order No. 3722 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 23, 2023, the design of the construction of buildings of a full secondary school for 600 students, a kindergarten has begun in the city of Gubadli kindergarten No. 2 for 160 students in the city of Aghdam, a full secondary school No. 2 for 960 students in the city of Aghdam and an orphanage-kindergarten No. 2 for 160 students in the city of Zangilan.

"In addition, a secondary school for 144 students in the village of Talish of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, a pre-school educational institution for 78 students and a secondary school for 144 students in the village of Sugovushan were built and put into operation. The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan has built and commissioned a full secondary school for 288 students and a pre-school educational institution for 60 students that meets modern requirements in the village of Aghali in the Zangilan district," the ministry said.

