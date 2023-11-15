Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to open DOST Center (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The construction of the DOST (Sustainable and Operational Social Security) Center in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city is almost over, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Trend.

"The DOST Center will be commissioned soon to provide the population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with easier access to state-provided labor, employment, and social protection services, utilizing modern, efficient, and electronic services from the unified center," the ministry said.

"By 2025, Azerbaijan plans to increase the number of DOST Centers to 17 and the number of DOST branches to 55," added the ministry.

The DOST concept, initiated by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, allows providing 154 social services in a ‘single window’, rapidly, transparently, and on a modern, innovative basis.

From January to early September of this year, about 165,000 services were provided in DOST centers, and overall, services were provided to more than 1.4 million citizens, while the level of satisfaction of citizens with these services was 98.5 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel