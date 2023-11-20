Baku hosting conference of Non-Aligned Movement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" is being held in Baku under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (future NAM chairs), Trend reports.

The event is being held on the basis of initiatives announced by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

The conference will discuss the relevance of women's roles in sustainable development, economic growth, peace, security, and other sectors, as well as the promotion of women's rights and empowerment of women within the NAM.

The event is attended by around 60 delegations, including representatives from NAM member nations, governments with observer status at the NAM, international organizations, and high-ranking officials invited as special guests.

Since 2019, Azerbaijan has led the Non-Aligned Movement, the second-largest international body after the United Nations General Assembly. It was extended for another year by a unanimous decision of the NAM member states, who praised Azerbaijan's performance as chairman of the organization.

President Ilham Aliyev's organization of a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to combating the pandemic, fighting vaccination nationalism, and adopting resolutions in this direction is an indicator of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the NAM. As a result of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship, today the Non-Aligned Movement is considered by the world as an example of multilateralism.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel