French government prevented women from exercising their rights - Martinique representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The French government did not allow women to use their rights, representative of the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Carole said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the event "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women".

"It is quite terrible that incidences of gender inequity continue to occur. But we're working hard to keep that from happening. We work hard to guarantee gender equality everywhere. The French government prohibited women from exercising their rights. We think that by holding this meeting, we will be able to express our concerns and find a solution," he said.

Baku hosts an international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women". The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel