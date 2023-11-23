Azerbaijan's analytical center prepares report on "Disputes arising around Lachin-Khankendi road"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Experts of Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of International Relations Roza Bayramli and Maryam Ismayilova have prepared a report in English titled "Disputes arising around Lachin-Khankendi road", Trend reports.

The main purpose of the report is to summarize the events that have occurred in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region over the past 3 years, for the foreign audience.

The report notes that the events that took place on the Lachin-Khankendi road over the past 3 years were actively propagandized by Armenians under the terms "blockade", "ethnic cleansing", "humanitarian crisis".

It is emphasized that despite the fact that Azerbaijan has always acted in accordance with the norms of international law, Armenia was supported by quite a number of countries. The report reflects both the crimes committed by Armenians and the facts that prove the lies about the so-called "blockade".

The first chapter of the report presents information about the illegal economic operations of Armenians in Karabakh and the resulting damage to the ecological environment. The report also identifies the events that led to protests by Azerbaijani eco-activists. Although these protests were also presented by the Armenians as a "blockade", the report points out facts that refute this.

The next chapter contains information on ammunition illegally transported from Armenia to Karabakh prior to the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint. Visual evidence of this illegal activity has also been added to the report. Azerbaijan's establishment of the Lachin-Khankendi border crossing on the Lachin-Khankendi road to prevent war crimes and the strong Armenian reaction to this was also included in the report.

The report reflected statistical data on persons crossing the border from Armenia to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Armenia from April through September this year, as well as information on crimes resulting in restrictions on road use provided by the State Border Guard Service.

The report also stresses that in response to Armenia's appeal at the extraordinary session of the UN Security Council on August 16, 2023, discussions on the situation in Karabakh were held and no documents were adopted at the end of the session. Pictures of weddings and festivities organized by Armenians in the conditions of the so-called "humanitarian crisis" were also added to the report. The photos are taken from publications made by Armenian residents of Karabakh in social networks.

The final part of the report notes that Azerbaijan favors the establishment of peace in the region and is ready for reintegration processes.

