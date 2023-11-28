Azerbaijan to vaccinate middle-aged, elderly people against measles

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 28 November 2023 15:59 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Middle-aged and elderly people living in Azerbaijan will be vaccinated against measles, according to the country's Ministry of Health, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, an epidemiological investigation of the events revealed that the main cause of infection was the reluctance to vaccinate (mostly due to false contraindications).

However, given the country's epidemiological circumstances, vaccination (measles-mumps-rubella) will be utilized as a preventive measure for the middle-aged and elderly population, as the explains.

