Azerbaijan to vaccinate middle-aged, elderly people against measles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Middle-aged and elderly people living in Azerbaijan will be vaccinated against measles, according to the country's Ministry of Health, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, an epidemiological investigation of the events revealed that the main cause of infection was the reluctance to vaccinate (mostly due to false contraindications).

However, given the country's epidemiological circumstances, vaccination (measles-mumps-rubella) will be utilized as a preventive measure for the middle-aged and elderly population, as the explains.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel