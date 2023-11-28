Armenian parliament's speaker tries to conceal occupation of Azerbaijani villages - Western Azerbaijan Community

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 28 November 2023 20:09 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Armenia is trying to conceal the occupation of 8 villages in Azerbaijan with a slanderous statement of Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

Armenia, making such an unfounded statement, once again demonstrates its disinterest in signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, said the statement.

"The West Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the absurd and slanderous statement of Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan about the alleged 'full or partial occupation' of 31 Armenian villages by Azerbaijan. Armenian officials should start a dialog with the Western Azerbaijan Community in this direction, taking a real step instead of saying nice words about return," the community's statement reads.

