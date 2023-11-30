Azerbaijan Championship & Open Baku Championship in men's and women's artistic gymnastics to take place (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The first competition day of the 28th Azerbaijan Championship & Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics, the 7th Azerbaijan Championship & Baku Championship among Age Categories in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics is being held in the secondary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The competitions are attended by 60 athletes representing Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit City, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports department in Balakan City.

Competitions in men's artistic gymnastics will be held among gymnasts in the following age categories: minors (born in 2016), youngsters (born in 2014-2015), children (born in 2012-2013), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (born in 2008-2009 - category B; 2006-2007 - category A), and seniors (born in 2005 and older).

Competitions in women's artistic gymnastics are held among athletes in the following age categories: children (born in 2013-2014), pre-juniors (born in 2011-2012), juniors (born in 2008-2010), and seniors (born in 2007).

In men's artistic gymnastics, these are floor exercises, exercises on the pommel horse, rings, parallel bars, horizontal bars, and vault. In women's artistic gymnastics - vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercises.

The competitions will be held from November 30 through December 1, 2023.

The winners of the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics in individual all-around among athletes in the age category "junior", "juniors", "adults", as well as the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics in individual all-around among athletes in the age category "children", "pre-youth", "juniors", "adults" will be determined by the results of the first competition day.

