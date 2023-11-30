Azerbaijan launching development of draft digital code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Agency for Innovation and Digital Development under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan is launching the development of a draft digital code, Trend reports via the agency.

The document will be prepared with the involvement of an international consulting company based on international and domestic experience in the field of digital development.

"Along with domestic experience, materials and information about the experience and legislation of foreign countries, particularly countries in the top 10 international rankings for digitization and e-government, will also be collected, and the draft's concept will be developed," the agency noted.

"A conceptual document outlining the structure of the digital code will be created based on an analysis of the collected materials and information. The draft's text will be prepared in accordance with the requirements of the law 'On normative legal acts' and the 'Regulation on the procedure for the preparation, coordination, adoption, and publication of draft normative legal acts of executive authorities', as approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan's Decree dated October 6, 2023," the agency added.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel