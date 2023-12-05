Young gymnasts from Azerbaijan's Kurdamir, Shirvan training in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Training sessions for young athletes from artistic gymnastics sections operating in the Olympic sports complexes of Azerbaijan's Kurdamir and Shirvan cities are being conducted in Baku's National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

The artistic gymnastics coach in the above Olympic sports complexes Laman Zeynalzade said that 14 gymnasts aged 8 to 13 are participating in the sessions, being held on December 4-9.

"The training sessions focus on the overall physical preparation of the athletes, choreography, and program presentation. Thanks to these trainings, young gymnasts increase their experience and skills. I believe that in the upcoming competitions, we'll see positive results from these sessions," she noted.

Zeynalzade added that the artistic gymnastics section has been operating in Shirvan since 2015 and in Kurdamir since 2016.

About 20 young athletes are training in the section in Kurdamir, and around 30 gymnasts in Shirvan.

Athletes from different parts of the country regularly participate in training sessions in Baku as part of the development of gymnastics in the regions.

