Swiss architect hails rapid restoration efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. Architect, lecturer at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Co-Directing Urban Design and Planning Development at Drees & Sommer Haris Piplas told Trend he's impressed by the rapid restoration activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"This is my second visit to Azerbaijan in the last two months. I was in Baku at the National Urban Forum as a speaker, where I presented our work in the field of international architecture and urban planning in Western Europe, China, Asia, and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region," Piplas said.

"Before this, I had only visited Baku, but I learned from special representatives, colleagues, and many foreign friends about the developing dynamics in different parts of Azerbaijan. However, today, being here in Zangilan, I observe how infrastructure development is taking place on the spot," he noted.

Azerbaijan faces a challenge: how to build quickly but qualitatively, how to comply with international standards and UN global paradigms while considering local customs, added the expert.

The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, state officials and representatives of international think tanks to Zangilan started on December 5.

They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges". The delegation includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel