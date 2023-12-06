UN willing to help Azerbaijan discourage early marriages - Azerbaijani UN resident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The UN is ready to support Azerbaijan in preventing early marriages, said UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva during her speech at the International Conference "Prevention of Domestic Violence: Opportunities and Prospects," Trend reports.

She noted that, currently, cases of domestic violence against women remain one of the most acute problems.

"Work is continuously being done to prevent incidences of violence against women. Initiatives are being launched in this direction. We hope to help our government partners build new legislation and proposed strategies by assisting them. Work is being done to prevent early child marriage and to empower women," she said.

"We are prepared to offer any assistance we can to alleviate the situation. I believe that by doing so, we will be able to create a safer and more equitable society for women and girls in Azerbaijan in the future," Andreeva added.

The International Conference "Prevention of Domestic Violence: Opportunities and Prospects" is being conducted in Baku with the support of the Azerbaijan Republic's State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs.

Participants at the event include Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, government officials, the head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan, the regional director of the UN Population Fund for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the head of the Council of Europe's Gender Equality Department, a member of parliament and chair of the parliamentary committee on gender equality, and the chair of South Korea's family committee.

In addition, representatives from the Ministry of Justice and Health of the Schleswig-Holstein area in Germany, as well as experts from Belarus, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are attending the conference.

