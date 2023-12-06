Azerbaijani, Turkish 'Craftsmanship of mother of pearl inlay' inscribed to UNESCO ICH list

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Multinational cultural element of "Craftsmanship of mother of pearl inlay" jointly prepared by Azerbaijan and Türkiye was inscribed to the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity, Trend reports.

According to the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the decision was made during the 18th session of the Committee for Safeguarding of ICH in Botswana.

Mother of pearl inlay is the practice of inserting mother of pearl pieces into wooden objects such as Koran cases, desks, chests, chairs, mirrors, jewel cases and musical instruments.