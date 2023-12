BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred in the Caspian Sea at 08:16 (UTC +04:00) on Dec. 7, and was felt in Baku and its vicinity, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

Below is footage of the earthquake recorded in one of the apartments in Baku city:

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel