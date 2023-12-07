December 7 earthquake in Azerbaijan lasted 50 seconds - Seismological Survey Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Today's earthquake in Azerbaijan lasted 50 seconds, said Director General of the Azerbaijani Seismological Survey Center of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli, Trend reports.

He also noted that five aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake.

The earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of Siyazan station. The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6 points. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 68 km.

