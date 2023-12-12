Azerbaijani Defense Ministry senior staff visits Alley of Honor (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The senior staff of the Defense Ministry visited the Alley of Honor on December 12, the Remembrance Day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, architect of modern Azerbaijan, and national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"A wreath and flowers were laid at the grave of the national leader, his bright memory was honored. Then flowers were laid at the grave of outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva," the ministry said in a statement.

