Earthquake hits Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. An earthquake has occurred in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

Information about it was disseminated by the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the magnitude of the tremors amounted to 4.5.

Azerbaijan recently was shaken by an earthquake, also recorded in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of Siyazan station. The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6 points. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 68 km.

