Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan expects good voter turnover at polling stations on liberated lands

Society Materials 20 December 2023 13:29 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan expects good voter turnover at polling stations on liberated lands

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. About 800-900 voters at each polling station across Azerbaijan's liberated lands are expected to vote in the upcoming presidential election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov told journalists, Trend reports.

He noted that 26 polling stations have already been established in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

"About 23,000 voters will vote there. This is quite a good indicator," he said.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more