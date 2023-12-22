Revitalizing Karabakh - key focus of Azerbaijan's agenda, French La Gazette says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The French La Gazette online newspaper has published an article about the reconstruction process in Azerbaijan’s liberated land and the resettlement process of former IDPs.

Presently, Fuzuli, situated in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, is undergoing revitalization as a crucial component of the Azerbaijani government's comprehensive initiative to rehabilitate and reconstruct the liberated territories, the article reads. The master plan for Fuzuli has been meticulously crafted. According to this plan, the city of Fuzuli is set to span 1,936 hectares, aiming to accommodate a population of 50,000 by the year 2040.

The authors note that, on Monday, another group of Azerbaijanis who were internally displaced returned to the liberated Fuzuli district. A total of 94 individuals from 22 families, who had been staying temporarily in hostels, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative premises, have now moved into their newly constructed homes in Fuzuli.

Moreover, on October 18, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev launched the "smart village" initiative in the district. This project incorporates green and alternative energy sources along with a "smart management" system. Initially, the plan includes the construction of 450 houses, and the village will be surrounded by a "smart" farm.

The article further reads that, subsequently, on October 26, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev, alongside his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, inaugurated Fuzuli International Airport - the first entirely new airfield on the recently liberated Azerbaijani lands. The runway spans 3,000 meters in length and 60 meters in width, designed to accommodate various aircraft, from large cargo planes to small private jets.

Furthermore, the construction of a secondary school in Fuzuli, financed by the Uzbek government on the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was completed. The 960-seat school was inaugurated in August this year.