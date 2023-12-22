No Azerbaijanis found among victims of deadly shooting in Prague university - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. There are no Azerbaijanis among those killed or injured in the shooting at a university in the Czech Republic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The shooting occurred on December 21 in the building of the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University in the center of Prague. As a result of the shooting, 15 people were killed and about 30 were injured.

The Czech government has decided to declare December 23 a day of national mourning in memory of the shooting victims.

