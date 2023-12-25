Many foreigners desirous of visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Conditions are being created for the participation of local and foreign tourists in tours in the Baku-Shusha direction, Trend reports.

Both local and foreign travelers can engage in them by contacting tourist companies.

What is the general interest of foreigners in visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories?

Tourism specialist Rahman Guliyev commented on the matter, saying that many foreigners are ready to visit the liberated territories.

He mentioned that applications have already begun to arrive, notably from Asian countries.

"Foreigners will witness the consequences of Armenian vandalism on our lands. This will also encourage them to invest in these lands," Guliyev mentioned.

The expert also pointed out that the liberated territories have significant tourism potential.

"The presence of new international airports in the liberated territories will also increase their tourism potential, giving a significant boost to mutual tourist flows. The liberated lands are being cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance. High-quality infrastructure is being created, and the resettlement of these territories is ongoing in parallel," said the expert.

The government of Azerbaijan has allowed citizens of foreign countries to visit the liberated territories as tourists.

Foreign tourists can apply to any tourism company to participate in group tours to Baku-Shusha, and group trips to Sugovushan settlement will be organized by tourism companies classified as tour operators and tour operators-tour agents in the State Tourism Register (data.tourism.gov.az).

