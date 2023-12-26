Azerbaijan detains drug dealers on border with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. A number of people attempting to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics from Iran to Azerbaijan have been detained on the territory controlled by the Goytapa border guard unit of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, the press center of the SBS told Trend.

On December 24 at 23:50 (GMT +4), on the territory of the border post located near Azerbaijan's Ostayir village, Yardimli district, the border patrol detected the movement of four unidentified persons from the side of Iran.

The territory was immediately sealed off, and law enforcement agencies were informed about conduct of search operations.

One of the border violators, a resident of Ostayir village Khalid Rahimov was detained.

During the inspection of the area, a total of 64.3 kilograms of narcotics (marijuana and of opium) were discovered and confiscated, along with 100 tablets of a drug containing psychotropic substances.

As a result of operational and investigative measures conducted on December 25 in collaboration with the police department of the Yardimli district, the identities of other members of the criminal group were established.

They had earlier managed to escape by taking advantage of the complex terrain. Thus, residents of the Yardimli district, Saig Rahimov, Javid Jabbarov, and Nurlan Gasimov were detained.

Previously, drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan, as a result of the vigilance of the Lankaran Border Guard of the SBS, was prevented on the territory of the border post located near the village of Sym, Astara district on October 28.

As a result of operational measures, narcotic drugs with a total weight of 52 kilograms, 875 grams, as well as 9,980 methadone M-40 tablets were discovered and seized.

