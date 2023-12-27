Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Fireworks in Baku to brighten International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis, New Year joy

Society Materials 27 December 2023 09:54 (UTC +04:00)
Fireworks in Baku to brighten International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis, New Year joy

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. A fireworks display will take place in Baku on the occasion of the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis and the New Year on 1 January, at 00:00 (GMT +4), Trend reports.

Preparatory work has already begun on the territory of the Baku Boulevard (National Park).

The International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis is an annual public holiday in Azerbaijan celebrating the worldwide solidarity and unity of Azerbaijanis.

The day was incorporated into Azerbaijan's Labor Code as a non-working day, coinciding with New Year's Eve, and is observed by the Azerbaijani diaspora worldwide.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more