Court hearing on case of foreign official's assassination attempt in Baku to take place

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Baku Court on Grave Crimes has received the criminal case against foreign citizens of Yazdan Ramezanali and Javidankhelan Hossein, the preliminary investigation of which was completed by the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Trend reports.

The criminal case was transferred to judge Novruz Karimov.

The preparatory court hearing is scheduled for January 17.

Ramezanali and Hossein were detained on May 31, 2023 by the State Security Service. They are accused of preparing to commit an assassination (terrorist attack) on a foreign official during his visit to Azerbaijan. A criminal case was opened against them under articles 28 (preparation for a crime) and 277 (attempt on the life of a state or public figure) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The Code's Article 277 provides for punishment in the form of 14-20 year imprisonment, or life imprisonment.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel