Heydar Aliyev Center to host exhibition of artworks by Georgian artist Lado Gudiashvili

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Heydar Aliyev Center will host an exhibition of artworks by prominent Georgian artist Lado Gudiashvili (1896-1980) on January 24, Trend reports.

The exhibition is organized on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Centre, with the support of the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation in Georgia. Artworks of legendary art figure in painting, graphic arts, and scenic design will be shown in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Numerous works to be presented at the Baku exhibition are of special interest. Gudiashvili's graphics should be mentioned above all. They include sketches of costumes for a ballet performance that was never staged.

The first exhibition of Gudiashvili's artworks took place in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, when the artist was 19 years old. The young artist became widely known in the art community of Georgia as a result of this exhibition. Following the exhibition, he became a part of the cultural life of Tbilisi.

Gudiashvili's idol was the legendary Georgian painter Niko Pirosmani. He addressed the image of Pirosmani several times in his artworks. The artist found fame in Europe as well. He was particularly famous in the art world of Paris, where he lived for five years, and gained recognition of art enthusiasts with his exhibitions in several European cities, as well as in North American (New York).

The interaction of Lado Gudiashvili with world-famous figures such as Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, Vladimir Mayakovsky, and Sergei Yesenin left a peculiar imprint in the works he created. Gudiashvili proved himself as an artist who portrayed reality through a personal approach, and at the same time as an attentive observer and psychologist who masterfully portrayed an infinite range of emotions on the faces of his characters.

The artist passed away in 1980. He was notable for his artistic outlook and distinctive style. He is considered as one of the founders of Georgian modernism and the Tbilisi avant-garde movement.

The exhibition of the artist's works will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center until April 24.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel